A new study shows that Britain's younger generation, Gen Z, is moving away from the country's traditional pub culture. They are prioritising health and productivity, and are shifting to alcohol-free activities like running clubs and 'coffee raves'. This change is pushing the UK's pub industry into a serious crisis, forcing many to shut down.

For generations, British pubs were the heart and soul of social life in the UK. It was the main spot for everyone—colleagues after work, football fans, families, and friends—to get together. But now, Gen Z is walking away from this old tradition, a CNN report has found. Instead of going to pubs, they are giving more importance to running clubs, paddle courts, and alcohol-free 'coffee rave' parties. Experts point out that this is due to a change in the youth's attitude towards health and productivity, and it's putting Britain's pub industry in a deep crisis.

Pubs on the verge of shutting down

This new trend is a huge blow to pubs, which were already facing financial difficulties. According to a study published in May by the British Beer and Pub Association, 161 pubs in England, Wales, and Scotland were forced to close between January and March this year. That means, on average, two pubs are shutting down every single day. The numbers are stark: where there were 60,800 pubs in the year 2000, today only 44,650 remain.

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Time is 'wasted'

Thomas Thurnell-Read, a sociologist at Loughborough University, says that in the past, drinking was a part of the work and social culture. Going to the pub on Fridays or even during lunch breaks was a normal thing. But today's youth see this very differently.

He added that this generation, which grew up on Instagram and TikTok, feels the need to show that they are living their best lives. So, they see the time spent in pubs and the mornings lost to hangovers as 'wasted time'. On top of this, a study by the alcohol awareness charity Drinkaware also confirms that there's a growing interest in low-alcohol drinks among young people.

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Coffee raves instead of alcohol

"While previous generations saw alcohol as a solution to reduce stress, today's generation sees alcohol as a villain that stands in the way of their health," says Emily Nicholls, a senior lecturer in sociology at the University of York. The rising cost of living and economic uncertainties have also strengthened this mindset among the youth.

This same shift is making alcohol-free events like 'coffee raves' popular. 'Coffee Culture UK', an organisation that holds daytime, alcohol-free dance events, finds that two-thirds of its participants are between 18 and 24 years old. Its founder, Tanya Thadhani, says, "The younger generation is looking for new ways to be social. They are giving more importance to community, connections, and health, rather than just drinking."