5 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

Teach Money Management

The FamPay app is made just for teens. Parents can complete the KYC using their Aadhaar or PAN card, and kids can use UPI without a bank account. Parents just add a small amount to their teen's phone number, which they can use like regular UPI. The app is locked for use on gambling, betting, or adult websites, so it's quite safe.