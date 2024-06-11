7 best personal finance apps to manage money

Lifestyle
Discover the best personal finance applications for successful money management, including budgeting, monitoring spending, and investing, to meet various financial demands.
Mint is useful software for tracking spending, creating budgets, and offering personalised financial advice. It is, therefore, excellent for money management.
YNAB assigns each dollar a purpose, boosting better spending habits and making it ideal for individuals who take budgeting seriously.
Pocket Guard simplifies budgeting by presenting disposable money after bills and savings, making it ideal for managing everyday expenses.
Personal Capital combines budgeting and investment tracking, providing a comprehensive financial health perspective that is great for wealth-building enthusiasts.
A good budget uses envelope budgeting to help with expenditure planning, ideal for couples or families that jointly manage their resources.
Wally records income and spending in many currencies, making it excellent for travellers or expats who need to manage foreign money efficiently.
Clarity Money controls subscriptions, identifies savings, and records expenditures, making it ideal for identifying wasteful expenses and successfully fine-tuning your budget.