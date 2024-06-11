 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

7 best personal finance apps to manage money

Discover the best personal finance applications for successful money management, including budgeting, monitoring spending, and investing, to meet various financial demands.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Mint

Mint is useful software for tracking spending, creating budgets, and offering personalised financial advice. It is, therefore, excellent for money management.

Image credits: shutterstock

YNAB (You Need A Budget)

YNAB assigns each dollar a purpose, boosting better spending habits and making it ideal for individuals who take budgeting seriously.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Pocket Guard

Pocket Guard simplifies budgeting by presenting disposable money after bills and savings, making it ideal for managing everyday expenses.

Image credits: Freepik

Personal Capital

Personal Capital combines budgeting and investment tracking, providing a comprehensive financial health perspective that is great for wealth-building enthusiasts.

Image credits: Getty

Good budget

A good budget uses envelope budgeting to help with expenditure planning, ideal for couples or families that jointly manage their resources.

Image credits: Getty

Wally

Wally records income and spending in many currencies, making it excellent for travellers or expats who need to manage foreign money efficiently.

Image credits: Freepik

Clarity

Clarity Money controls subscriptions, identifies savings, and records expenditures, making it ideal for identifying wasteful expenses and successfully fine-tuning your budget.

Image credits: Freepik
