Cooks must add water and rava in the correct ratio. This step remains the most important part of making upma. They use about two or three cups of water for one cup of rava to make soft and fluffy upma. They can add a little more water for a slightly sticky texture.

The water needs to boil after the tempering is ready. Cooks then add the roasted rava slowly. They must stir the rava continuously during this time to prevent lumps.

A spoonful of ghee on top enhances the final taste. Kids will love eating the upma if parents garnish it with green coriander leaves, carrots, peas, and cashew nuts.