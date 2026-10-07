These fungi look exactly like the regular mushrooms we buy from the market. But they are actually the deadliest mushrooms in the world. Experts call them the Death Cap mushroom, and their scientific name is Amanita phalloides.

This specific variety causes almost 90 percent of all mushroom poisoning deaths globally. The pale yellow and green fungus keeps its deadly poison even if you boil, fry, or dry it.

Just half a piece of this mushroom holds enough poison to kill a human being.