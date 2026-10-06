We hardly pay attention to the crows around our homes and streets. But if you trouble a crow, it might not forget you. The same crow might even caw at you and alert other crows when it sees you next. Can crows really remember human faces?

Scientists at the University of Washington in America conducted special experiments on crows to find the answer. They proved that crows can recognize individual humans. Crows especially remember the face of a person who seems dangerous to them.