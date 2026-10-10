As Bengaluru prepares to celebrate Dasara and Navaratri 2026, markets across the city are coming alive with vibrant colours, traditional craftsmanship and festive enthusiasm.

Gandhi Bazaar, one of Bengaluru’s popular shopping destinations, has become a key destination for shoppers looking to buy dolls for the traditional Navaratri display known as Gombe Koorisuva.

From miniature figurines and colourful idols to elaborate sets depicting Indian mythology, village life and everyday activities, the markets offer a wide variety of choices to suit different tastes and budgets. With the nine-day festival approaching, families are visiting local shops to select dolls and continue cherished traditions.