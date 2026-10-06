Jaipur looks incredibly beautiful. Builders did not just construct buildings randomly here. Planners designed the city using a proper master plan. Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II designed this city in the 18th century. The city features wide roads, perfectly interconnected streets, and beautiful building layouts. This makes Jaipur look absolutely stunning.

Why do people call Jaipur the Pink City?

People worldwide know Jaipur as the Pink City. The city authorities decorated the entire city in pink colour to welcome the Prince of Wales, Albert Edward, in 1876. People have called it the Pink City ever since. But Jaipur's beauty goes beyond just its colour. The magnificent monuments bring a royal grandeur to the city.