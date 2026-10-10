Red chillies are more than just a source of heat; they are rich in capsaicin, carotenoids (converted to vitamin A), and vitamin C. Capsaicin, the key compound, is known to increase thermogenesis, stimulating calorie burning and potentially boosting metabolism by 5-8%.

Chilli peppers also contribute to improved heart health, metabolism, and a stronger immune system. Their anti-inflammatory effects can benefit overall health, making them a flavourful addition to meals.

Incorporating these vibrant red vegetables into your daily diet can significantly enhance your nutritional intake. From supporting heart and bone health to boosting immunity and aiding digestion, these colourful additions offer diverse benefits for a healthier lifestyle.