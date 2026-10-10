Engineers cannot construct completely straight roads, from massive highways to village cement streets. Planners sometimes add unnecessary curves to straight paths for a specific scientific reason. Drivers face very little work on a completely straight road for kilometers. They just drive in top gear while holding the steering wheel. This boring routine pushes drivers into a dangerous condition called Highway Hypnosis. They can easily fall asleep and cause major accidents.

What is Highway Hypnosis?

The driver's mind enters an autopilot mode due to the constant engine sound and straight white lines. Eyes remain open, and hands control the steering wheel perfectly. The brain, however, stops processing the surroundings completely. Drivers often say they do not remember how they drove the last 10 to 20 kilometers. Reaction time drops drastically during sudden braking needs in this state. Engineers introduce curves to break this trance and keep drivers alert. Drivers must also take a rest break every two hours during long journeys. You should park safely and sleep instead of just listening to music if you feel drowsy.