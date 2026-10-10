A Chennai coffee shop established in 1982 has won hearts with its freshly roasted coffee and traditional blends. A video shared by Adyar Times has sparked nostalgic reactions from loyal customers who have been buying its coffee for decades.

In Chennai, coffee is more than just a morning beverage. For many residents, it is a cherished daily ritual, and some neighbourhood establishments become part of family traditions across generations. Kumaran Coffee Company in Besant Nagar is one such establishment, with a history spanning more than four decades. Founded in 1982 by the father of its current owner, Saravanan, the business has built a loyal customer base through its freshly roasted coffee beans, traditional blends and distinctive aroma.

A video shared by Adyar Times as part of its Madras Day month series has brought renewed attention to this neighbourhood favourite, highlighting its traditional roasting process and the lasting bond it shares with coffee lovers.

From Chikkamagaluru And Hassan To Besant Nagar

Kumaran Coffee Company sources coffee beans from well-known coffee-growing regions such as Chikmagalur and Hassan in Karnataka. The beans arrive at the shop in bulk, where they are processed before being distributed to customers. The company also sources chicory from Jamnagar in Gujarat, which is blended with coffee to achieve the desired flavour and strength.

According to Saravanan, the shop uses a blend containing 10% chicory to give the coffee a robust flavour and greater strength. This traditional combination appeals to customers who prefer their coffee strong and flavourful.

Freshly Roasted Coffee Every Day

Freshness is central to the shop’s approach. The roasting process begins at 10 am every day and takes around two hours to complete. The freshly roasted beans are then used throughout the day, giving customers coffee with a distinctive aroma and flavour.

The shop also offers on-site grinding, allowing customers to have their coffee beans ground fresh before taking them home. This adds to the experience for those who value freshly ground coffee and the familiar sights and aromas of a traditional neighbourhood coffee shop.

A Legacy Built On Loyal Customers

Over the years, Kumaran Coffee Company has developed a loyal following among residents of Besant Nagar and beyond. For many customers, buying coffee from the shop is more than a routine purchase. It is a tradition that has continued across generations, even as families have moved to other cities or countries.

The video shared by Adyar Times has prompted customers to recall their long-standing association with the establishment. Some have shared how they have continued buying its coffee for decades, demonstrating the enduring appeal of the shop’s familiar blends.

How Did Social Media React?

The video drew nostalgic responses from customers who shared memories of buying coffee from Kumaran Coffee Company over the years. Two users highlighted how the shop has remained part of their lives despite the passage of time and changes in where they live.

One user commented: "My Amma has been getting coffee powder from here since 1986 when we moved in to this colony! I still buy my favourite “mix” and take it abroad even today! Nostalgic!"

Another user commented: "We have been customers since 1988. Whether we move to Mumbai, Hyderabad, or Bangalore, we receive the shipments via courier."

These reactions highlight the lasting connection the shop has built with its customers, including those who have moved away from Chennai but continue to order its coffee.

A Taste Of Madras That Stands The Test Of Time

As part of its Madras Day month series, Adyar Times has highlighted a neighbourhood business that continues to serve generations of coffee drinkers. With roots dating back to 1982, a daily roasting routine and a loyal customer base, Kumaran Coffee Company represents the kind of local establishment that remains woven into Chennai’s everyday life.

For customers who return for its familiar blends and freshly ground coffee, the shop offers more than just a daily beverage. It offers a taste of tradition that has stayed with them for decades.