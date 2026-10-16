Chocolate brownies usually bring maida, butter, and sugar to our minds. You can actually bake a delicious brownie using ragi flour instead of maida. The unique taste of ragi flour mixes with the chocolate flavour to give you a very different dessert.

You cannot just swap maida with the exact same amount of ragi flour. The brownie will become dry and hard if you use too much flour. You must keep the chocolate and butter measurements perfect and use less flour to get a soft and fudgy brownie.

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