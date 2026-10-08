Want to make restaurant-style Mysore masala dosa at home? Try this easy recipe for crispy dosa layered with spicy red chutney and flavourful potato masala, just like your favourite South Indian hotel.

Everyone loves eating dosa for breakfast. But a Mysore masala dosa takes the experience to the next level. It has a crispy outside and a soft inside. It holds spicy red chutney and potato masala inside. This gives the dish its real magic. Many people think dosa preparation takes too much effort. But you can make hotel style dosa in just 20 minutes if you keep the batter ready. We bring you the perfect recipe for 4 people.

Ingredients:

For the dosa batter:

1. Rice - 1 cup

2. Urad dal (split black gram) - 1/4 cup

3. Poha (flattened rice) - 2 tablespoons

4. Methi (fenugreek) seeds - 1/2 teaspoon

5. Salt - to taste

6. Water - as needed

For the Mysore red chutney:

1. Dry red chillies - 3 to 4

2. Garlic - 4 cloves

3. Roasted chana dal - 2 tablespoons

4. Onion - 1/2 small, chopped

5. Tamarind - one small piece

6. Salt - to taste

For the potato masala:

1. Boiled potatoes - 3 medium, mashed

2. Onion - 1 large, chopped

3. Green chillies - 2, chopped

4. Chopped ginger - 1 teaspoon

5. Mustard seeds - 1/2 teaspoon

6. Cumin seeds - 1/2 teaspoon

7. Chana dal - 1 teaspoon

8. Turmeric - 1/2 teaspoon

9. Curry leaves - 8 to 10

10. Chopped coriander leaves - 2 tablespoons

11. Oil - 2 tablespoons

How to make

You need to prepare the batter first. You soak the rice, urad dal, and methi seeds separately for 4 to 5 hours. You soak the poha for just 20 minutes. You grind everything together into a smooth paste with a little water. You mix salt into it and let the batter ferment for 8 to 12 hours or overnight.

You make the red chutney next. You soak the dry red chillies in hot water for 10 to 15 minutes. You blend them with garlic, roasted chana dal, onion, tamarind, and salt. You use a little water to make a thick and smooth paste. This paste gives the Mysore dosa its real taste.

You heat oil in a pan for the potato masala. You temper the mustard seeds, cumin seeds, chana dal, and curry leaves. You fry the ginger, green chillies, and onion until they become soft. You add turmeric, mashed potatoes, salt, and a little water. You cook this mixture for 3 to 4 minutes. You garnish it with coriander leaves and take it off the heat.

You heat the tawa well and brush a little oil on it for the dosa. You pour one ladle of batter and spread it into a thin circle. You apply the Mysore red chutney well on top. You drizzle a little oil or ghee along the edges. You roast the dosa on a medium flame until it becomes crispy and golden. You place the potato masala in the center of the dosa. You fold it and roast it for one more minute. You serve it hot with coconut chutney and sambar.