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Oral Hygiene: How Often Should You Replace Your Toothbrush To Prevent Gum Disease, Cancer Risk?
Are you using the same toothbrush for months? You need to change your brushing habits right now. Find out the exact time to replace your toothbrush and the right way to clean your teeth.
Oral Hygiene
We make a big mistake every morning without even realizing it. We all brush our teeth right after waking up. But you can damage your teeth and gums if you do not know the right technique. Experts say you must follow the correct brushing method.
No Brushing Hard!
Many people think brushing hard cleans teeth better. But you actually damage your tooth enamel and hurt your gums when you apply extra pressure. You should always use a soft-bristled brush and clean your teeth gently.
Brush Twice a day!
You cannot clean all parts of your teeth when you rush and brush for just a few seconds. Dentists advise everyone to brush twice a day for at least two minutes every single time.
About Bacteria and Food Particles
Bacteria and food particles settle on your tongue just like they do on your teeth. You must clean your tongue gently every day to maintain proper oral hygiene.
Do not Rinse Too Much!
You wash away the fluoride when you rinse your mouth with lots of water right after using fluoride toothpaste. You should avoid rinsing your mouth too much after brushing.
Here's When To Change Toothbrush!
You must change your toothbrush when the bristles bend or wear out. Doctors suggest replacing the brush every three to four months. You even increase your cancer risk when you use the same brush for a very long time.
Regular Good Habits
Regular and correct habits matter much more than expensive dental products. You can keep your teeth and gums healthy when you brush properly, use fluoride toothpaste, and visit your dentist regularly.
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