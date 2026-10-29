Kalyani Biryani: Do You Know About Hyderabad's Poor Man's Biryani?
We all know Hyderabad is famous for its biryani. But did you know the city also has a special biryani for the poor? People call it the poor man's biryani, and it has a fascinating history.
The Untold Story Of Kalyani Biryani In Hyderabad
Everyone remembers biryani first when they think of Hyderabad. The city offers many different types of biryani, not just the regular dum biryani. But many people do not know about another highly popular biryani available quietly on the streets of Hyderabad. Locals famously call it the poor man's biryani. This is the Kalyani Biryani. What makes this biryani so special? Why do people call it the poor man's biryani? How did this dish enter our country?
The Untold Story Of Kalyani Biryani In Hyderabad
Many people think cooks make Kalyani Biryani with goat meat or mutton. But authentic Kalyani Biryani actually uses bull or buffalo meat, which is beef. Regular Hyderabadi dum biryani contains saffron, cashews, ghee, and expensive whole spices. Kalyani Biryani skips all these rich ingredients. Cooks instead use a heavy mixture of tomatoes, coriander, and cumin. They prepare this dish with small meat pieces, giving it a strong and mouth-watering cumin and tomato flavor.
The Untold Story Of Kalyani Biryani In Hyderabad
A fascinating history explains how this biryani entered our country. The Kalyani Nawabs came from Basavakalyan in Karnataka's Bidar district during the 18th century and settled in Hyderabad. They built their haveli near Shah Ali Banda, close to the Charminar. The Nawabs served this biryani for free to guests and travelers visiting their haveli. The Nawabs lost their royal glory after 1948. Their royal cooks then came out looking for work and set up small food carts and hotels on the streets. They started selling this dish near Charminar and named it Kalyani Biryani to remember the Nawabs' kitchen. Food lovers can now find this biryani in many parts of Hyderabad city.
Why do people call Kalyani Biryani the poor man's biryani?
Restaurants in Hyderabad sell a regular chicken or mutton biryani for Rs 250 to Rs 400. But street vendors sell a single plate of Kalyani Biryani for just Rs 60 to Rs 100. This dish gives daily wage workers, students, and office employees good protein and a full stomach of tasty rice at a very low price. That is exactly why everyone calls it the poor man's biryani.
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