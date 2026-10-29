A fascinating history explains how this biryani entered our country. The Kalyani Nawabs came from Basavakalyan in Karnataka's Bidar district during the 18th century and settled in Hyderabad. They built their haveli near Shah Ali Banda, close to the Charminar. The Nawabs served this biryani for free to guests and travelers visiting their haveli. The Nawabs lost their royal glory after 1948. Their royal cooks then came out looking for work and set up small food carts and hotels on the streets. They started selling this dish near Charminar and named it Kalyani Biryani to remember the Nawabs' kitchen. Food lovers can now find this biryani in many parts of Hyderabad city.

Why do people call Kalyani Biryani the poor man's biryani?

Restaurants in Hyderabad sell a regular chicken or mutton biryani for Rs 250 to Rs 400. But street vendors sell a single plate of Kalyani Biryani for just Rs 60 to Rs 100. This dish gives daily wage workers, students, and office employees good protein and a full stomach of tasty rice at a very low price. That is exactly why everyone calls it the poor man's biryani.