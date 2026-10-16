A Bali tourist's attempt to scare away a spider reportedly ended in a villa fire. The unusual incident has drawn attention to the risks of using unsafe methods to deal with insects while travelling.

A tourist accidentally burned down a luxury villa worth Rs 1 crore after he tried to chase away a spider from his bathroom. The property in Bali, Indonesia, was valued at around $112,000 (roughly Rs 1 crore). It was completely gutted in the massive blaze. Reports confirm that 45-year-old Gaurap Rana, a tourist from Nepal, started the fire because he was scared of the spider.

Spider and web in the bathroom

The incident took place on October 5 in Bali's North Kuta area. Rana spotted a spider and its web inside the villa's bathroom. He lit a piece of paper to scare the insect away and then walked into another room. Indonesian police suspect that strong winds blew the burning paper straight onto the villa's thatched roof.

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Fire spreads to the dry grass roof

The villa featured a traditional roof made of dry grass, locally known as Alang-Alang. The flames quickly caught the highly flammable dry grass. The entire building turned into ashes within just a few minutes. The fire completely destroyed the villa and all the belongings kept inside. Viral visuals of the incident show thick black smoke rising from the property while local residents desperately try to put out the flames.

Authorities stated that the hot, dry weather and strong winds helped the fire spread very fast. Reports confirm that Rana escaped without any injuries. The fire did not damage any neighboring buildings. Officials have not yet clarified if they will take any legal action against the tourist.

Wildfires cause trouble in Indonesia

Local health officials explained that Bali does have venomous spiders, but tourists rarely spot them in popular holiday areas. Meanwhile, massive wildfires across Indonesia are currently causing severe health problems. The sky looks completely red in many parts of the country because of the heavy fire, smoke, and smog. Reports mention that local residents are now wearing masks before stepping out of their homes.