Halloween 2026 is the perfect time to experiment with bold beauty looks. From glamorous vampire makeup to spooky skeleton art, explore these creative Halloween makeup ideas to make your festive look stand out.

Halloween 2026 is the perfect excuse to experiment with bold makeup, dramatic eyes and spooky transformations. From glamorous vampire looks to creepy skeleton art, these Halloween makeup ideas can help you create a standout look for parties, costume events or social media photos.

1. Vampire Glam: Dark, Dramatic and Mysterious

Vampire makeup remains a classic Halloween favourite, especially for those who love a mix of glamour and horror. Start with a pale-looking base, smoky black or burgundy eyeshadow, sharp eyeliner and deep red lipstick. Add subtle fake blood around the corners of your mouth for a more dramatic effect. Pair the look with fangs, a black outfit and dark accessories to complete the transformation.

For a modern twist, try glossy lips, highlighted cheekbones and winged eyeliner to create a sophisticated vampire-inspired look.

2. Spooky Skeleton and Skull Makeup

Skeleton makeup is an ideal choice for anyone looking for a striking Halloween transformation. Use black and white face paint to create hollow-looking eyes, a darkened nose and skeletal teeth across the lips and cheeks. Blend the colours carefully to add depth and make the design look more realistic.

If you prefer something less scary, try half-face skeleton makeup. Keep one side of your face natural with everyday makeup and transform the other into a skull. This contrast creates an eye-catching look that works especially well in photographs.

3. More Halloween Makeup Ideas to Try in 2026

Witch makeup: Combine smoky eyes, dark lipstick and sharp contouring for a mysterious finish. Add glitter or green eyeshadow for a creative twist.

Zombie makeup: Use grey, purple and brown shades to create a tired, bruised appearance. Add skin-safe fake blood for a more frightening effect.

Doll makeup: Create oversized-looking eyes with white eyeliner, rosy cheeks and exaggerated lips. Add drawn-on cracks for a creepy doll effect.

Glam clown makeup: Experiment with bold colours, dramatic lashes and exaggerated smile details for a playful yet spooky appearance.

Before applying face paint or special-effects products, patch-test them and avoid using products near the eyes unless they are specifically designed for that area.

Whether you prefer glamorous, creepy or creative makeup, Halloween 2026 offers plenty of opportunities to experiment and express your style.