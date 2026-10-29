Goa Travel Guide: Dudhsagar Falls to Chorla Ghat, 5 Scenic Spots for Nature Lovers
Experience the natural side of Goa away from its bustling beaches at these five natural getaways, ranging from the majestic Dudhsagar waterfalls to the green hills of Chorla Ghat, the mangroves of Chorao, and the Bubble Lake of Netravali.
1. Chorla Ghat
This scenic region of Western Ghats in India features forest hills, winding roads and plenty of greenery in the monsoon season. It is perfect for travelers looking for mountain view and a bit of a escape from the crowds.
2. Dudhsagar Falls
This waterfall surrounded by forested hills is one of Goa's most popular natural landmarks. Accessibility of this site might be seasonal.
3. Chorao Island – mangrove landscapes
Experience something offbeat about Goa at this site located near Mandovi River. Instead of sandy beaches, visitors will see a network of mangrove lined channels here.
4. Netravali
Netravali is located in South Goa and provides a welcome retreat into the Western Ghats with its lush forest and abundant wildlife. This place is ideal for tourists who wish to explore the less-traveled landscapes of Goa’s interior.
5. Divar Island
The visitors to Divar will be able to visit the Goan villages with their narrow streets, old houses, churches, and greenery.
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