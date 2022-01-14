Here are 7 items that make your home look messy and cluttered

Here are 7 things and items in your house that make your place look messy and shabby. Hence, it would be best if you refrained from having them in your home.

For the last few years, we have been working from home and spending more time in our living rooms and bedrooms. So now it is time to upgrade your home and make it less messy and clutter-free. If you are stuffing your home with unnecessary items to beautify it, here are 7 things that will make your house look more spacious and beautiful.



Unorganised books: We love books, and these days there have become a part of home decor. Hence keep them properly bookshelf or shelves to unorganised them; if not no need to just throw them around your living room that will definitely make your room messy.



Dark colours and heavy curtains: Light shades, pastels colour make your home cleaner than dark tints. Also, lighter material for curtains and blinds on the window will allow the sunlight to pour in. So go for lesser window dressings and ditch the rope ties, extra drapery and valances.

Too many throw pillows: Tons of pillows in every corner of the house or sofa makes your home look messy and cluttered. Pick your pillows wisely and if required otherwise, let it be; just a simple sofa can look perfect.

Lots of tiny décor: If your space is small, then tiny decor pieces can clutter and give it an unorganised feel in your house. Also, too much décor at home will require more cleaning time and effort, so avoid friends.

Throw blankets: During winters, it looks good; you feel cosy and warm sitting under blankets with your friends and family. But blankets can make your home look unmanaged and dirty, so buy a couple of them and place them beautifully on your sitting area or sofas.

Wires and cords: Yes yes, we know we just cannot get rid of them, but you can get some detangle them and tie together with velcro straps and hide them behind furniture or inside the drywall. What say?