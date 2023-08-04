Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 best things to gift your pet dog

    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 12:26 AM IST

    Gifting your pet dog can be a great way to show them love and appreciation. Here are some of the best things to consider gifting your furry friend:

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Choose gifts that are safe and appropriate for your dog's age, size, and breed. Always supervise your pet when introducing new toys or treats, and consult your veterinarian if you have any concerns about your dog's health or preferences.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Toys: Dogs love toys, and there are a wide variety available, such as chew toys, squeaky toys, interactive toys, and puzzle toys. Choose toys that match your dog's size, age, and play style.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Treats: Delicious treats are always a hit with dogs. Consider getting healthy, dog-friendly treats that can also help with dental health.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Chew Bones and Antlers: Natural chew bones or antlers can help satisfy your dog's chewing instincts and keep them entertained.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Comfortable Bed: A cozy and comfortable dog bed provides your pet with a comfortable place to rest and sleep.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Grooming Supplies: Grooming tools like brushes, nail clippers, and shampoos can be useful for keeping your dog clean and well-groomed.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Dog Apparel: Depending on your dog's breed and the climate, you could consider getting them a cute sweater or jacket for colder weather.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    Interactive Feeders: Interactive feeders or puzzle bowls make mealtime more engaging for your dog, slowing down their eating and providing mental stimulation. 

    article_image9

    Image: Getty

    Pet Tech Gadgets: There are various pet tech gadgets, like automated feeders or pet cameras, that can make pet care more convenient and enjoyable.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for August 4 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 4, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    How to create a pool in your house using simple steps ADC EIA

    How to create a pool in your house using simple steps

    Bengaluru bikers to embark on journey across 11 states, promoting 'No plastic' travel vkp

    Bengaluru bikers to embark on journey across 11 states, promoting ‘No plastic’ travel

    Puri to Chandipur: 10 serene beaches of Odisha ATG EAI

    Puri to Chandipur: 10 serene beaches of Odisha

    What is Brain Fog? Know 6 symptoms which require medical attention LMA

    What is Brain Fog? Know 6 symptoms which require medical attention

    Recent Stories

    How is gold beneficial for your skin ADC EIA

    How is gold beneficial for your skin

    Numerology Prediction for August 4 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 4, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Happy Birthday Barack Obama: 7 Top Quotes from the Former President AJR

    Happy Birthday Barack Obama: 7 Top Quotes from the Former President

    How to organise your study table in 7 easy steps ADC EIA

    How to organise your study table in 7 easy steps

    Russian BrahMos, the missile that Ukraine is struggling to block

    Russian BrahMos, the missile that Ukraine is struggling to block

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon