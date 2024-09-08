Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Healthy additives to mix with wheat flour for lowering cholesterol

    Many people prefer chapatis over rice for dinner, believing they help in weight management. But did you know that eating chapatis a certain way can also help lower cholesterol levels? This article explores the ingredients you can add to your wheat flour to make chapatis that are not only delicious but also beneficial for your heart health.

    First Published Sep 8, 2024

    High cholesterol is detrimental to health, increasing the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other heart diseases. While medications and treatments are available, experts emphasize the role of diet in managing cholesterol. Chapatis, when prepared with specific ingredients, can help lower cholesterol levels.

    According to Harvard Health, increasing your daily fiber intake can effectively lower bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol. Incorporating fiber-rich ingredients into your chapati dough is key.

    Oats are incredibly beneficial for health, packed with soluble fiber that aids in lowering bad cholesterol. They also promote satiety, keeping you feeling full for longer and aiding in weight loss. Grind oats into flour and mix it with wheat flour to make chapatis that help regulate cholesterol levels.

    Flax seeds are rich in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, both of which contribute to lowering bad cholesterol. Grind flax seeds into flour and add it to your wheat flour when making chapatis.

    Chia seeds are a boon for weight watchers, loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and antioxidants. Grind chia seeds and mix them with wheat flour to make chapatis that are nutritious and help lower cholesterol.

    Almonds are known for their health benefits, aiding in weight loss and providing essential nutrients. Almond flour, rich in healthy fats, fiber, and plant sterols, is particularly beneficial for lowering cholesterol. Incorporate almond flour into your wheat flour when making chapatis to reap its cholesterol-lowering benefits.

