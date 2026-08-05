Ginger Hack Every Kitchen Needs: The Simple Fridge Tip That Saves Time and Effort
Struggling to grate fresh ginger? Discover the simple fridge and freezer hack that makes grating easier, reduces waste, keeps ginger fresh for longer, and saves time during everyday cooking.
Easy Kitchen Hack to Grate Ginger
Ginger is a must-have in our kitchens. A day doesn't start without ginger in our tea, and our curries, rasam, and biryanis need that ginger-garlic paste or grated ginger. But the biggest problem starts when you try to grate it. The soft ginger feels risky to grate, and its fibres clog up the grater holes. It's enough to make you want to just throw the ginger away! But this simple trick will change everything.
Just one simple step - Put it in the fridge
Before you start cooking, just put the ginger piece in the regular fridge for about 10-15 minutes. You don't need to put it in the deep freezer and make it rock solid. That's it. Now, just watch the magic happen.
Why does chilled ginger grate so easily?
Keeping the ginger in a normal fridge makes the moisture inside it firm up a bit. This makes the ginger less soft and more crisp. Because of this, when you grate it, the fibres don't get stuck or form clumps. Instead, the ginger comes out fluffy and fine. Your grater will also stay clean!
This trick has 2 more big benefits
- Peeling is super easy, no more cuts: How many times have you cut your finger while peeling soft ginger's thin skin? With chilled ginger, that's not a problem. Just use the back of a spoon to gently scrape the skin, and it will come right off. You don't even need a knife.
- Grate and store in bulk: If you use ginger daily, you can grate 2-3 pieces at once and store them in an airtight glass box in the fridge. Just take a spoonful when you need it. This saves you the daily task of grating.
Remember this one small pro-tip
If you leave the ginger in the fridge for too long, it will become hard as a rock. Then, it will be even more difficult to grate. So, 10 to 15 minutes is the perfect time. Put any leftover ginger back in the fridge, otherwise it will become soft again.
See? It's that simple. From now on, don't worry about grating ginger. You can get the job done in 10 seconds.
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