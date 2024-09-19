Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Get Fit at Home: 5 Effective workouts without any equipment

    Struggling to fit gym sessions into your busy life? Discover these five effective, no-equipment workouts you can do at home to stay fit.

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 2:14 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

    In a hectic schedule, finding time for the gym can be tough. Fortunately, you can maintain your fitness with high-intensity workouts at home, requiring no equipment. Here are five effective exercises to help you stay fit and energized
     

    article_image2

    Bodyweight Squats

    Squats with body weight are a great way to develop your legs and glutes. Maintain a straight back, lower your body as though seated, and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. For best results, try three sets of ten to fifteen repetitions.

    article_image3

    Push-Ups

    Effectively working the shoulders, triceps, and chest are push-ups. Your hands should be shoulder-width apart as you begin in the plank posture. After lowering your body until your chest almost touches the ground, raise yourself back up. Knee push-ups can be used to adjust.

    article_image4

    Plank

    The plank is an effective core workout that works the glutes and shoulders as well. Begin by positioning your body in a straight line from your head to your heels in a forearm plank. Focus on maintaining stability and hold this position for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

    article_image5

    Lunges

    Lunges strengthen the legs and enhance equilibrium. Assume a lofty stance, take a single stride forward, then squat down until your knees are 90 degrees apart. For balanced strength, alternate your legs for three sets of 10–12 repetitions on each side.

    article_image6

    Mountain Climbers

    Mountain climbers use several different muscle groups and increase heart rate. Alternately bring your knees to your chest in a fast fashion, starting in the plank position. For an excellent cardio workout, keep up a steady pace for thirty to sixty seconds.

