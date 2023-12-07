From Kolkata to Pune: Safest cities to live in India 2023

National Crime Records Bureau published a report that mentioned the crime rate and named the safest Indian cities.

According to the NCRB report, in 2021, Kolkata had 103.4 incidents of cognizable crimes per lakh population, which had fallen to 86.5 this year.

Kolkata

For the third year in a row, Kolkata was named the safest city in India, with an IPC rating of 78.2.

Chennai

Chennai had a decrease in violent crime, with just 34 murder cases reported, down from 45 the previous year, and an IPC rating of 178.5.

Coimbatore

Coimbatore took the third spot with an IPC rating of 211.2. It is recognized for its relatively peaceful environment, lower crime rates, and focus on industrial and educational development.

Surat

Gujrat's Suraj is known for its economic prosperity, well-planned infrastructure, and relatively low crime rates. It has been ranked fifth and its IPC rating is 215.3.

Pune

Pune is recognized for its educational institutions, relatively lower crime rates compared to other metropolitan cities, and a growing focus on infrastructure development. IPC rating 219.3.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad has a relatively low crime rate compared to some other major Indian cities which also contributes to its perceived safety. IPC rated it 266.7.