Flavor infusion to insect repellent: 7 uses of Garlic peel

Flavor infusion to insect repellent, garlic peels offer versatile benefits. Enhance oils, deter pests, enrich compost, create cleaning scrubs, make tea, and craft potpourri. These eco-friendly uses repurpose what's often discarded, adding value to kitchen and household practices

Broth or Stock- Add garlic peels to homemade broths or stocks for an extra layer of flavor. This can enhance the taste of soups, stews, and risottos

Insect Repellent- Some people claim that garlic peels can be used as a natural insect repellent. Scatter them in areas where you want to deter pests, such as around plants in the garden

Compost Material- Garlic peels can be added to your compost bin to contribute organic matter. They break down over time, enriching the compost with nutrients

Cleaning Scrubber- Use the outer layers of garlic peels as a natural scrubber for cleaning surfaces. The slightly abrasive texture can help remove grime, and the natural oils may add a pleasant scent

Tea Infusion- Dry garlic peels and use them to make a mild tea. Some people believe that garlic tea has health benefits, although the taste may be quite subtle

Potpourri or Scent Sachet- Dry the garlic peels and mix them with other aromatic herbs or spices to create potpourri or a homemade scent sachet. Place these in closets or drawers to add a natural and pleasant fragrance