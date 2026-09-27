Galgibaga is another South Goa beach that is famous for its natural setting. This is one of the quietest South Goa beaches. It has lesser commertial activities compared to other bustling beaches in Goa.

Important: “Clear water” does not mean it always remains like that. There may be changes in water clarity due to rains, tides, and waves.

Also read: IDSFFK 2026 Day 1: 23 Films To Screen Today As International Documentary Festival Begins