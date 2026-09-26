Making kids eat vegetables is not an easy task. Parents face this daily challenge everywhere. But one mother a very unique experiment has done. Social media is totally loving this viral video.

Making kids eat vegetables is not an easy task at all. Children make faces the moment they see veggies. Parents face this daily challenge everywhere. But one mother a very unique experiment has done. Social media is totally loving this video. She used bottle gourd, made slipper-shaped pakodas, and served them to her kids. This video has now gone completely viral.

Usually, bottle gourd we use for curries, sambar, or juice. But this mother the vegetable very differently used. She gave the bottle gourd a slipper shape, fried it like a pakoda, and kept it in front of the kids. These tiny slipper-looking snacks netizens' attention have grabbed.

Slipper Pakoda From Bottle Gourd!

Facebook user Hetal this video shared. The video shows this unique cooking experiment. First, she cuts the bottle gourd into small pieces. Then, she places a slipper-shaped paper cutout on the vegetable piece and cuts the exact shape. After that, she uses toothpicks and bottle gourd peel strips to make the slipper straps.

Deep Fried In Gram Flour Batter

She then dips these slipper-shaped pieces into a gram flour (besan) mixture. She prepares the pakoda batter by adding spices and water. Next, she drops the bottle gourd slippers into hot oil and deep-fries them until golden brown. Finally, she arranges them on a plate and serves with ketchup. These tiny slipper-like pakodas easily attract children.

New Trick To Feed Kids!

The main idea is very simple. Kids refuse to eat vegetables like bottle gourd. So, giving them attractive shapes makes kids want to eat. Many people feel that even fussy kids might enjoy this creative food.

Netizens Gave Different Reactions

After the video went viral, netizens gave various reactions. Some people the mother's creativity praised. Others joked asking, "Why food in slipper shape?" One user this trick appreciated. They said this is a good idea to feed bottle gourd to kids. Another user a funny comment made, saying, "Looks like the desire to eat slippers has increased!" Overall, this fun 'slipper pakoda' idea using simple bottle gourd a lot of curiosity has created online.