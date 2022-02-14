Fever to headache to weight loss: 9 signs that indicate something is wrong with your body

Here are nine serious symptoms that suggest something is wrong in your body. We spoke to Dr Haroon - consultant, Internal medicine, KMC hospital, Mangalore to know more

One must be aware of the changes which occur in His/her physical or Mental State to get diagnosed early. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines health as “A State of physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity”. The WHO also states that enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is one of the fundamental rights of every human being without discrimination of Race, Religion, political, Belief, Economic, and Social conclusion.

With the advancement in science and technology and the same being used to offer prevision-based Health care solutions, a close watch on early signs and symptoms can also help prevent many health issues and diseases.



Headache: - when a headache occurs, it be commonly associated with Migraine, Stress. A Headache should num be negligible, especially if it is associated with Vomiting, Change in vision on consciousness. Occurs causes of headaches can be due to brain tumours, Brain hemorrhage, Stroke, Brain infection, etc.

Fever- It is one of the most common convulsions associated with the disease. Although it most causes fever in illness and infection, it is not uncommon to see the fever in disease convulsion like cancer, Rheumatological disease, etc.

Weight Loss- An unexplained weight Loss should always raise the eyebrows in terms of weight loss can be caused due to Diabetes, Cancer, Poor nutrition, Chronic infection, Rheumatological disease, Depression, and Bourne disorder.

Loss of Appetite: - also known as anorexia, can occur in various conditions related to physical and mental health. Common causes are chronic liver disease, thyroid disease, heart failure disease of stomach and intestine, chronic infection, and Mental health, including Depression.

Sudden outset chest pain- Chest pain should never be neglected usually, it can connect to related disease of blood vessels in the heart /lungs on the disease of the chest called esoprogus. Chest pain could be an initial stage of heart attack or any acute life-threatening convulsions in the chest, especially if associated with Fatigue, Difficulty in breathing, Increased sweating and cough.

Infection - The common symptoms of a disease are fever, cough, Fatigue, Ache, and pain. These attain more significance if there is any history of travel, exposure to someone suffering from the infection, Animal bite

Fatigue- This is an alarming symptom. The common causes of fatigue include anaemia, liver disease, cancer, respiratory diseases, and chronic fatigue syndrome.

Abdominal Discomfort /Pain: - Bloating may be underlying that something is not right about your body. Bloating occurs symptoms like a decrease in appetite, Vomiting, Change in bowel habits, etc. These can usually occur in gall bladder disease, Food intolerance, urinary tract infection, and Inflammatory bowel disease.

Swelling of Face /Feet: - Also called edema is referred to as swelling caused by excess fluid trapped in your body's tissues. Common convulsion associations with edema are heart failure, kidney failure, liver failure, anemia, malnutrition, etc.