  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Face Oil or Serum, what and how do I choose? Dermatologists decode

    First Published Feb 14, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    We spoke to Col (Dr.) Aradhana Sood M.D, DNB (Dermatology) Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetologist Manipal Hospital, talked about the difference between a face oil and serum.
     

    Face Oil or Serum, what and how do I choose? Dermatologists decode RCB

    A good skin care regime starts with understanding one’s skin type and its unique needs. Dermatologists recognize five major Skin Types - Oily, Dry, Normal, Combination and Sensitive skin, each requiring different types of care.
     

    Face Oil or Serum, what and how do I choose? Dermatologists decode RCB

    To know your skin type you can carry out this simple test- Wash your face and dab it dry. After 15 minutes press a tissue to different parts of your face. If the tissue paper picks up oil in all parts and gets blotchy you have oily skin. If it does not get blotchy and the skin feels stretched it indicates dry skin. 

    Face Oil or Serum, what and how do I choose? Dermatologists decode RCB

    In combination skin, the tissue will pick up oil only from the T- Zone of your face. Sensitive skin tends to be dry and is prone to rashes. 

    Face Oil or Serum, what and how do I choose? Dermatologists decode RCB

    People with normal skin have a smooth and even skin tone and tolerate most skincare products well. Dry skin lacks natural moisture and may chap in winters. People with dry skin need adequate hydration, avoidance of harsh soaps and use of oil-based products. 
     

    Face Oil or Serum, what and how do I choose? Dermatologists decode RCB

    Oily Skin is prone to Acne due to excess production of sebum. Salicylic Acid / Tea tree oil/ based face washes can be used reducing the oil. Use of water or gel based moisturizers and sunscreen is recommended. 
     

    Face Oil or Serum, what and how do I choose? Dermatologists decode RCB

    Combination skin requires an oil control regime in the T zone and normal skincare for the rest of the face. For sensitive skin, soap-free cleansers are recommended and a good moisturizer and sunscreen is a must. Fragrances and exfoliating agents should be avoided.
     

    Face Oil or Serum, what and how do I choose? Dermatologists decode RCB

    Difference between facial oils and serums
    Serums are lightweight concentrated formulas, which are easily absorbed from the skin and act on specific aspects like acne, ageing, pigmentation etc. The active ingredients in serums have a small molecular size which allows them to penetrate deep into the skin and act at the cellular level. The common active ingredient in serums are Vit C, Vit A to brighten the skin, Alpha Hydroxy acids for pigmentation and exfoliation, Retinol for fine wrinkles and hyaluronic Acid for hydrating and plumping the skin. Also Read: Safe sex to Healthy diet; 7 ways to make your vagina happy

    Face Oil or Serum, what and how do I choose? Dermatologists decode RCB

    Facial oils on the other hand are lipids extracted from plants and the formulations can have single or multiple oils. They have a large molecular size and remain on the surface of the skin forming a protective barrier, which helps the skin retain its moisture. They hydrate the skin and supplement the skin barrier but do not cause any cellular changes. Facial oils are not recommended for those with oily skin. Also Read: From weight loss to treating headaches, here are 7 ways water can benefit your body

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Here are 10 funniest memes, jokes that will have you cackling RCB

    Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Here are 10 funniest memes, jokes that will have you cackling

    Happy Kiss Day 2022: Different types of kisses, its significance and more drb

    Happy Kiss Day 2022: Different types of kisses, its significance and more

    Adidas Breast Campaign Adidas to Victorias Secret Allen Solly global brands that spoke of body positivity

    Adidas Breast Campaign: Global brands, including Victoria’s Secret, Allen Solly, that spoke of body positivity

    Love Kerala's state transport buses? Check out KSRTC's Valentine's Day contest

    Love Kerala's state transport buses? Check out KSRTC's Valentine's Day contest

    Happy Teddy Day 2022: WhatsApp status, quotes , messages and wishes drb

    Happy Teddy Day 2022: WhatsApp status, quotes , messages and wishes

    Recent Stories

    Valentine Day 2022: Here are 5 last-minute gift ideas for her RCB

    Valentine's Day 2022: Here are 5 last-minute gift ideas for her

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Look at the complete squad of all 10 franchises post mega auction-ayh

    IPL 2022: Look at the complete squad of all 10 franchises post mega auction

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Who is Tim David, the cricketer from Singapore signed by Mumbai Indians

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Who is Tim David, the cricketer from Singapore signed by Mumbai Indians

    Specially abled Delhi woman not allowed to enter restaurant in Gurugram gcw

    Specially-abled Delhi woman not allowed to enter restaurant in Gurugram

    Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu romances Keerthy Suresh in song Kalaavathi (Watch) RCB

    Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu romances Keerthy Suresh in song Kalaavathi (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 89): ATK Mohun Bagan registers 3-1 win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 89): ATK Mohun Bagan registers 3-1 win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore gcw

    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore

    Video Icon
    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks-ycb

    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 88): Sunil Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 88): Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date

    Video Icon