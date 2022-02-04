From weight loss to treating headaches, here are 7 ways water can benefit your body

Our human body comprises around 60% of water. Doctors commonly recommend that every person drinks around 2.37 L of water per day. We spoke to Dr Lakshmi, Senior Dietician, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad, who explained how water helps us in our daily functions.

Helps maximize physical performance: Hydration plays a vital role in any physical activity. Lack of hydration reduces motivation and increases fatigue. This makes the exercise more difficult both physically and mentally.



Significantly affect energy levels and brain function: Researchers proved that even mild dehydration could impair energy level, impair mood, and lead to major reductions in brain performance.

Can Aid Weight loss: Drinking plenty of water plays very vital role in weight loss. It is because water can increase satiety and boost your metabolic rate. Doctor’s generally suggests that increasing water intake can promote weight loss by slightly increasing our metabolism, which can increase the number of calories we burn daily.

Prevent hangovers: Hangover refers to the unpleasant or unwanted symptoms experienced after drinking alcohol. Researchers prove that hangovers are partly caused by dehydration and drinking water can help reduce some of the main symptoms of hangovers



May help treat kidney stones: Kidney stone that forms in the kidney is one of the common problems most people face. Doctors generally claim that higher fluid intake increases the volume of urine passing through the kidneys so we can conclude that increased water intake reduces the risk of kidney stones.

Relieve constipation: Constipation is a common problem that is characterized by infrequent movements and difficulty passing stool. The various study proved that drinking plenty of water may help prevent and relieve constipation.