  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From weight loss to treating headaches, here are 7 ways water can benefit your body

    First Published Feb 4, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Our human body comprises around 60% of water. Doctors commonly recommend that every person drinks around 2.37 L of water per day. We spoke to Dr Lakshmi, Senior Dietician, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad, who explained how water helps us in our daily functions.

    From weight loss to treating headaches, here are 7 ways water can benefit your body RCB

    Our human body comprises around 60% of water. Doctors commonly recommend that every person drinks around 2.37 L of water per day. Water consists of lots of health benefits; in addition to that, some of the science-based health benefits of drinking enough water are listed below
     

    From weight loss to treating headaches, here are 7 ways water can benefit your body RCB

    Helps maximize physical performance: Hydration plays a vital role in any physical activity. Lack of hydration reduces motivation and increases fatigue. This makes the exercise more difficult both physically and mentally.
     

    From weight loss to treating headaches, here are 7 ways water can benefit your body RCB

    Significantly affect energy levels and brain function: Researchers proved that even mild dehydration could impair energy level, impair mood, and lead to major reductions in brain performance. Also read: Avoiding afternoon naps to coffee: 8 tips from expert for a good night's sleep

    From weight loss to treating headaches, here are 7 ways water can benefit your body RCB

    Can Aid Weight loss: Drinking plenty of water plays very vital role in weight loss. It is because water can increase satiety and boost your metabolic rate. Doctor’s generally suggests that increasing water intake can promote weight loss by slightly increasing our metabolism, which can increase the number of calories we burn daily.

    From weight loss to treating headaches, here are 7 ways water can benefit your body RCB

    Prevent hangovers: Hangover refers to the unpleasant or unwanted symptoms experienced after drinking alcohol. Researchers   prove that hangovers are partly caused by dehydration and drinking water can help reduce some of the main symptoms of hangovers
     

    From weight loss to treating headaches, here are 7 ways water can benefit your body RCB

    May help treat kidney stones: Kidney stone that forms in the kidney is one of the common problems most people face. Doctors generally claim that higher fluid intake increases the volume of urine passing through the kidneys so we can conclude that increased water intake reduces the risk of kidney stones. Also Read: Are you 35 plus, having fine lines, pigmentation? Here are 8 anti-aging tips for your skin

    From weight loss to treating headaches, here are 7 ways water can benefit your body RCB

    Relieve constipation: Constipation is a common problem that is characterized by infrequent movements and difficulty passing stool. The various study proved that drinking plenty of water may help prevent and relieve constipation.

    From weight loss to treating headaches, here are 7 ways water can benefit your body RCB

    Prevents and treat headaches: Headache is the most common symptom of dehydration. Drinking water helps a lot in reducing headaches and migraine symptoms. Dehydration headaches can be reduced with home tips such as drinking water, relaxing and taking over-the-counter pain relievers. Consult a doctor if you have signs of severe dehydration. Also Read: Want to be happy? Here are 7 secrets that will change your life, making it joyful

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    International congenital heart defect week: The reality today in India

    International congenital heart defect week: The reality today in India

    Chinese New Year 2022: Here's list of greetings to wish your loved ones on the New Year - ADT

    Chinese New Year 2022: Here's list of greetings to wish your loved ones on the New Year

    Know how you can naturally increase your haemoglobin levels at home; read what expert says RCB

    Know how you can naturally increase your haemoglobin levels at home; read what expert says

    Do you have hair loss? What are the reasons? Here's what you can do RCB

    Do you have hair loss? What are the reasons? Here's what you can do

    Are you facing irregular menstrual cycle? What can it lead to? Find all answers here RCB

    Are you facing irregular menstrual cycle? What can it lead to? Find all answers here

    Recent Stories

    World Cancer Day 2022: Breast implants to hot tea, 7 things that can raise your risk of cancer RCB

    World Cancer Day 2022: Breast implants to hot tea, 7 things that can raise your risk of cancer

    Ralf Rangnick to Zinedine Zidane: 5 potential favourites ranked for Manchester United full-time managerial job-ayh

    Ralf Rangnick to Zinedine Zidane: 5 potential favourites ranked for Manchester United full-time managerial job

    football premier league Ashley Cole reunites with former Chelsea and England teammate Frank Lampard as Everton first team coach

    Ashley Cole reunites with former Chelsea and England teammate Frank Lampard as Everton's first team coach

    football La Liga Barcelona's new No. 25 Aubameyang is in Camp Nou to score goals asserts president Joan Laporta

    Barcelona's new No. 25 Aubameyang is in Camp Nou to score goals, asserts president Joan Laporta

    UP Election 2022 Firing on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's car at toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh

    Firing on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's car at toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh; gunman held, hunt on for others

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row Educational institution no place for religious observance, laments state HM

    Karnataka hijab row: Educational institution not for religious observance, says HM Araga Jnanendra

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

    Video Icon
    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    Video Icon