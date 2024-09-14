Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Experience Shillong: A scenic haven for adventure and tranquility awaits you

     This September or October, visit Shillong, the charming capital of Meghalaya, and create unforgettable memories with your family amidst its scenic beauty and vibrant culture.
     

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 14, 2024

    Nestled in the serene hills of Meghalaya, Shillong offers an enchanting escape into nature and culture. Your adventure should start with a visit to Umiam Lake, also known as Barapani Lake. This expansive waterbody is renowned for its stunning vistas and is a hub for boating and water sports. The lake’s tranquil setting, surrounded by lush green hills, provides a perfect backdrop for relaxation and adventure alike.
     

    Head to Shillong Peak, the highest vantage point in the city. From here, you can gaze over sweeping views of Shillong and the rolling landscapes beyond. The peak is especially captivating at sunrise and sunset, when the skies are painted with hues of orange and pink, offering a visual feast for visitors and photographers alike.
     

    A visit to Elephant Falls is a must for those who appreciate natural beauty. Named for a rock formation that once resembled an elephant, these falls cascade down in three distinct stages. The journey to the falls involves a pleasant walk through scenic pathways, culminating in the breathtaking sight and sound of the cascading water.

     

    For a deeper dive into the region's rich heritage, the Don Bosco Museum is an invaluable stop. This museum features an extensive collection of artifacts, art, and historical exhibits that offer insight into the diverse cultures and traditions of Northeast India. It’s an engaging way to learn about the area’s unique history and cultural tapestry.

    Lastly, the mystical Mawphlang Sacred Forest is a must-visit for those intrigued by nature and spirituality. Revered by the Khasi people, this ancient forest is home to sacred groves and megalithic structures, offering a glimpse into the region’s spiritual and ecological significance. The serene ambiance and rich biodiversity make it a compelling destination for both reflection and exploration.

