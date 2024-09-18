Essential tips for securing a confirmed Diwali train ticket on IRCTC

This article provides tips for booking confirmed train tickets during the Diwali season. It highlights strategies to increase the chances of securing tickets on IRCTC, especially for those traveling to their hometowns.

With just a month and a half left for Diwali, people residing in different places for work prepare to return to their hometowns to celebrate with their families. Ticket bookings often begin as early as a month and a half prior to the festival.

However, ticket bookings are often delayed, and booking Tatkal tickets becomes challenging. Getting train tickets to Tamil Nadu from other states seems nearly impossible. But by trying these 3 tips, you can definitely get a confirmed ticket.

Download the Indian Railways IRCTC app and create an account, or log in if you already have one. When booking tickets, save all information such as the selected route, passenger names, ages, preferred berths, and train numbers in the application beforehand.

By pre-registering these details, there is no need to repeatedly search for train ticket booking information, making ticket booking faster.

Before traveling with family or friends, prepare a list of their details, including names. Ensure that the list includes the names and berth preferences of all passengers. You can create this list in the profile section of the IRCTC app.

Creating a passenger list in advance saves time during ticket booking, eliminating the need to repeatedly fill in the details of all passengers.

Use a UPI wallet for online ticket booking and payment. Paying through UPI wallets is quick, easy, and allows for faster payment completion. Booking through internet banking can take longer due to login, password entry, and OTP waiting.

Alternatively, you can use the e-wallet available within the IRCTC app for payment. Money deposited in the e-wallet can be used to book train tickets anytime, saving time compared to net banking. By trying these methods, the chances of getting a confirmed Diwali ticket are very high.

