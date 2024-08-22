Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Does eating potatoes cause weight gain? Here's what experts say

    Does eating potatoes lead to weight gain? Experts weigh in on this common belief about the role of potatoes in a balanced diet and how preparation methods can impact weight management.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 5:14 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 5:14 PM IST

    Weight gain is a common problem and therefore, those who want to lose weight have to make a lot of changes in their diet. In this case, many people exclude potatoes from their diet to lose weight as they believe that eating potatoes leads to weight gain. Potatoes contain a lot of carbohydrates. Is this information true?

    article_image2

    Experts provide insights into the nutritional value of potatoes and how they can be part of a healthy diet. Learn about different cooking methods and their impact on weight management. Experts say, according to a study by the General of the American College of Nutrition, the overall diet is very important behind weight gain. Eating potatoes alone does not cause weight gain. 

    article_image3

    There are several ways to eat potatoes. Eating potatoes properly does not cause weight gain. Eating potatoes fried or with butter or cream can lead to weight gain. Eating potatoes mixed with butter or cream increases the number of calories, which helps in weight gain. Eating potatoes gives the body a lot of energy, does not cause fatigue, and eliminates weakness. Apart from this, potato is an excellent source of carbohydrates.

    article_image4

    Eating potatoes alone does not necessarily lead to weight gain; weight gain depends on overall caloric intake and diet. Potatoes are a nutritious, low-calorie food, high in vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Large portions or frequent consumption of potatoes can contribute to excess calorie intake. Frying or adding high-calorie toppings can increase the calorie content significantly.

    article_image5

    Weight gain is influenced by total calorie consumption and overall diet quality, not just one food item. Moderation and healthy preparation methods are key to including potatoes in a balanced diet without causing weight gain.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for August 22, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 22, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 22, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: August 22, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more

    5 effective ways to limit phone usage and enhance your productivity gcw

    5 effective ways to limit phone usage and enhance your productivity

    Numerology Prediction for August 21, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 21, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 21, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: August 21, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more

    Recent Stories

    Not an era of war': PM Narendra Modi pushes for diplomacy in Ukraine conflict; check details AJR

    'Not an era of war': PM Narendra Modi pushes for diplomacy in Ukraine conflict; check details

    Here's why many actors rejected playing Lakshman in Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Ramayana' RKK

    Here's why many actors rejected playing Lakshman in Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Ramayana'

    Thalapathy Vijay to Smriti Irani: 6 actors who transitioned to Politics from the silver screen ATG

    Thalapathy Vijay to Smriti Irani: 6 actors who transitioned to Politics from the silver screen

    Is THIS India's Railway Line still under British control 77 years after Independence? RBA

    Is THIS India's Railway Line still under British control 77 years after Independence?

    Realme 13 Pro Plus vs Realme 13 Pro what is the extra Rs 6000 getting you gcw

    Realme 13 Pro+ vs Realme 13 Pro: What’s the extra Rs 6,000 getting you?

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon