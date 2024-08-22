Does eating potatoes cause weight gain? Here's what experts say

Does eating potatoes lead to weight gain? Experts weigh in on this common belief about the role of potatoes in a balanced diet and how preparation methods can impact weight management.

Weight gain is a common problem and therefore, those who want to lose weight have to make a lot of changes in their diet. In this case, many people exclude potatoes from their diet to lose weight as they believe that eating potatoes leads to weight gain. Potatoes contain a lot of carbohydrates. Is this information true?

Experts provide insights into the nutritional value of potatoes and how they can be part of a healthy diet. Learn about different cooking methods and their impact on weight management. Experts say, according to a study by the General of the American College of Nutrition, the overall diet is very important behind weight gain. Eating potatoes alone does not cause weight gain.

There are several ways to eat potatoes. Eating potatoes properly does not cause weight gain. Eating potatoes fried or with butter or cream can lead to weight gain. Eating potatoes mixed with butter or cream increases the number of calories, which helps in weight gain. Eating potatoes gives the body a lot of energy, does not cause fatigue, and eliminates weakness. Apart from this, potato is an excellent source of carbohydrates.

Eating potatoes alone does not necessarily lead to weight gain; weight gain depends on overall caloric intake and diet. Potatoes are a nutritious, low-calorie food, high in vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Large portions or frequent consumption of potatoes can contribute to excess calorie intake. Frying or adding high-calorie toppings can increase the calorie content significantly.

Weight gain is influenced by total calorie consumption and overall diet quality, not just one food item. Moderation and healthy preparation methods are key to including potatoes in a balanced diet without causing weight gain.

