A house is not just a concrete building. It brings safety, respect, and happiness to a family. But current economic conditions make this dream difficult for many people. Most people choose home loans. However, lower income, high interest rates, and job insecurity turn long-term EMIs into a huge burden.

Many experts suggest investing the same amount monthly in SIPs instead of taking a loan. You can buy a house with your own money after a few years. Let us look at the pros and cons of both methods with full calculations.