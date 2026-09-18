Viral posts shared a crazy story. A woman allegedly stole a gold chain from a jewellery shop in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, in the early 1980s. She escaped, changed her identity, and lived secretly for decades. Recently, she tried the popular 80s AI photo trend for fun and posted her picture online. The original jeweller supposedly saw this photo and recognised her. He informed the police. Cops then arrested the woman, and she confessed to the old crime.

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