DMart Shopping: Want cheaper groceries? Follow these simple tips!
Everyone knows DMart is great for saving money on groceries. That's why we all rush there for our monthly stock-up. But what if we told you a few simple tricks could help you save even more? Here's how.
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Image Credit : Dmart and Pixabay
Go on these weekdays
You should plan your DMart trip on a weekday instead of the weekend. The store is less crowded, which helps you easily spot the best deals. Also, keep an eye out for DMart's own brand labels—they are usually much cheaper.
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Image Credit : Dmart
This is how you profit from buying
You can save more money by buying items like soaps and detergents in bulk. DMart also offers a 30% to 50% discount on products nearing their expiry date. If you can use them up in time, it's a fantastic way to cut down your bill.
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Image Credit : Dmart India
According to the season
DMart offers massive discounts during festival seasons like Diwali, Dasara, and Sankranti. The store also runs special offers based on the season, like summer or monsoon. Prices change every week, so you should stay updated to grab the best deals.
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Image Credit : DmartIndia
Compare with online
You should always compare the prices on DMart's app with the in-store prices. You'll find many items are cheaper if you buy them directly from the store. Also, look for a 'D' code on your bill—this marks DMart's own products, which usually come with great discounts.
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Image Credit : Dmart
Enough for a month, all at once
Instead of making weekly trips, you should plan your shopping for the entire month. This helps you save more in the long run. Remember to shop between Monday and Friday to avoid the weekend crowds and have a peaceful experience.
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