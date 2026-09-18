Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have pledged to support the refurbishment of 20 Mumbai schools on PM Modi’s 76th birthday. The initiative is part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and focuses on improving learning spaces.

The whole country celebrated PM Narendra Modi's birthday in a grand way yesterday, September 17. Leaders from India and abroad sent their best wishes. Bollywood celebrities also joined the celebrations. BJP workers celebrated the day in their own style. But star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor did something totally different, and fans are praising them a lot. The couple pledged to revamp 20 schools to support the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. They gave this unique gift for the PM's birthday.

Alia shared a special birthday message for PM Modi. She said, "Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister! May the coming year be full of health and happiness. The spirit of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan reflects a great idea of collective effort and giving back to society. To celebrate this day and support this noble cause, Ranbir and I are pledging to revamp 20 schools. We will create better and fully equipped spaces for our kids to learn and grow." She also mentioned that they will start this as a BMC initiative.

Many other celebrities also wished PM Modi on his birthday. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan wished PM Narendra Modi for his 76th birthday. Salman Khan shared a special message on his Instagram handle on Thursday. He wrote, "Happy Birthday, Hon. PM Sir. Wishing you a very happy birthday, Narendra Bhai Modi. Jai Hind."

Shah Rukh and Salman send wishes

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan also wished PM Narendra Modi a very happy birthday. He called the PM "Honourable PM" and wished him good health, happiness, and success in life. Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Narendra Modi ji. For many more years of good health, happiness and fulfillment. May you always inspire the nation with your energy and positivity."

Wishes pour in from other celebs

MP and actress Kangana Ranaut also wished PM Modi a happy birthday. She wrote on Instagram that she is lighting a "blessing lamp" for PM Narendra Modi's birthday. She wished him a healthy, long, and energetic life. Kangana Ranaut talked about the Prime Minister's 25 years of service to the nation. She also requested everyone to spread the message of service and public welfare through the "Seva Sankalp Abhiyan".

Actress and MP Hema Malini also wished PM Modi a happy birthday. She said the people of her Mathura constituency and the entire country wish the PM a long, healthy, and happy life. Hema Malini praised the Prime Minister's leadership and his work for the country, wishing him great health and a long life.