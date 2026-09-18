Brain temperature is a very interesting topic in yawning research. Researchers at Princeton University in America studied the connection between yawning and room temperature. This study suggested that yawning might play a role in controlling brain temperature.

According to this theory, your face and head movements, along with deep breathing, help cool down your brain. But we cannot say for sure that you yawn only to cool your brain. This is just one scientific explanation.

Researchers also checked how people yawn during summer and winter. Some results showed that changes in outside temperature can affect your yawning. You might yawn differently when it is too hot or too cold outside. However, we do not have enough proof to say you yawn more in winter just because your body needs more oxygen.

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