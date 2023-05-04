Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Buddha Purnima 2023: Wishes, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp statues, quotes to share

    First Published May 4, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

    Gautama Buddha birth anniversary: Here is the list of wishes, quotes and messages to wish your dear ones on Buddha Purnima 2023.

    article_image1

    Getty Photos

    The entire world celebrates Buddha Purnima to commemorate Gautama Buddha's birth anniversary. Buddha Purnima will be observed on Thursday this year. Gautama Budhha is the person behind the origin of Buddhism, which teaches about the art of balancing between greed and austerity and detaching from worldly pleasures to walk on the path of enlightenment.
     

    article_image2

    He is well-known for travelling throughout North India to educate about the ultimate route to enlightenment. People in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Burma, Thailand, Tibet, China, Korea, Vietnam, Mongolia, Cambodia, and other countries commemorate Buddha Purnima.

    article_image3

    Getty Photos

    Gaya and Kushinagar (UP), Sikkim, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, and other parts of India commemorate the day with excitement and zeal.
     

    article_image4

    Getty Photos

    People commemorate the occasion by hosting rituals and parties, or by meditating to incorporate Gautam Buddha's actual principles into their life. The best wishes messages listed below can be sent to loved ones by SMS, WhatsApp, or other social media platforms.

    article_image5

    Getty Photos

    Buddha Purnima 2023 Wishes and messages

    -May the guidance of Buddha fill our life with joy and hope to pass the difficult time and experience joy. Buddha Purnima ki Shubhkamanye!

    -On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, may your life gets filled with peace, happiness, good health, and joy.

    -May you get the power to bring positivity in your mind and body to attract whatever you imagine for yourself. Happy Buddha Purnima!

    -May lord Buddha gives you the power to stay calm and focused during your tough phases and fill you with humility and gratitude during the best days of your life.

    article_image6

    Getty Photos

    -Happy Buddha Purnima! May the year be full of fruitful investments and good rewards.

    -May you get the strength to discover your inner peace to bring out your true self and get all the happiness in your life.Happy Buddha Purnima!

    -Happy Buddha Purnima! May your life be filled with peace and tranquillity.

    -In this world filled with materialistic pleasures, may you get lord Buddha's blessings to cherish true happiness in your life. Happy Buddha Purnima.

    article_image7

    Getty Photos

    - Celebrate the pious occasion of Buddha Purnima by following the words of Lord Buddha for a better tomorrow. Best wishes to Buddha Purnima.

    -May you the clouds of confusion shed away to let the sunlight of positivity and thoughtfulness enlighten your life. Warm wishes on Buddha Jayanti.

    -Wishing you a very Happy Buddha Jayanti. May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of peace and harmony.

    -Om Mani Padme Hum May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima!

    -May the teachings of Gautama Buddha lead us on the path of freedom from suffering and pain. Happy Buddha Purnima.

    article_image8

    Getty Photos

    Buddha Purnima 2023 quotes
    -Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without

    -Nothing can harm you as much as your thoughts unguarded

    -You will not be punished for your anger; you will be punished by your anger

    -If you truly loved yourself, you could never hurt another.

    -All that we are is the result of what we have thought.

    -Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.

    -A disciplined mind brings happiness.

    -Conquer anger with non-anger. Conquer badness with goodness. Conquer meanness with generosity. Conquer dishonesty with truth.

    -Drop by drop is the water pot filled. Likewise, the wise man, gathering it little by little, fills himself with good.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kheerganga Trek to Araku Valley Trek-5 easy to moderate hike routes to explore this summer MSW

    Kheerganga Trek to Araku Valley Trek-5 easy to moderate hike routes to explore this summer

    Radhika Merchant dons Rs 58,000 satin floral dress at the NMACC event; Do you know from where she bought it? RBA

    Radhika Merchant dons Rs 58,000 satin floral dress at the NMACC event; Do you know from where she bought it?

    Shri Narasimha Chaturdashi 2023: Know Significance, Facts, Mantras and others anr

    Shri Narasimha Chaturdashi 2023: Know Significance, Facts, Mantras and others

    Here are 5 lifestyle changes to combat acid reflux during pregnancy ADC

    Here are 5 lifestyle changes to combat acid reflux during pregnancy

    Narasimha Jayanti 2023: How to worship Lord Vishnu? Why fasting, worshipping are beneficial on THIS day RBA

    Narasimha Jayanti 2023: How to worship Lord Vishnu? Why fasting, worshipping are beneficial on THIS day

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023 Will Basavaraj Bommai retain Shiggaon seat gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Will Basavaraj Bommai retain Shiggaon seat?

    Over 160 Indian companies invested USD 40 billion in US; created 425K jobs: Report AJR

    Over 160 Indian companies invested USD 40 billion in US; created 425K jobs: Report

    Indian Army chopper crashes in Jammu Kashmir Kishtwar with 3 on board rescue ops underway gcw

    BREAKING: Indian Army chopper crashes in J&K's Kishtwar with 3 on board, rescue ops underway

    FACT CHECK: MH370 found after 9 years? Viral photo claims no skeletons recovered from Malaysian Airlines plane snt

    FACT CHECK: MH370 found after 9 years? Viral photo claims no skeletons recovered from Malaysian Airlines plane

    Samantha's scathing reply after Chitti Babu's claims of her career getting 'over' is savage vma

    Samantha's scathing reply after Chitti Babu's claims of her career getting 'over' is savage

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon