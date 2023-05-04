Buddha Purnima 2023: Wishes, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp statues, quotes to share

Gautama Buddha birth anniversary: Here is the list of wishes, quotes and messages to wish your dear ones on Buddha Purnima 2023.

The entire world celebrates Buddha Purnima to commemorate Gautama Buddha's birth anniversary. Buddha Purnima will be observed on Thursday this year. Gautama Budhha is the person behind the origin of Buddhism, which teaches about the art of balancing between greed and austerity and detaching from worldly pleasures to walk on the path of enlightenment.



He is well-known for travelling throughout North India to educate about the ultimate route to enlightenment. People in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Burma, Thailand, Tibet, China, Korea, Vietnam, Mongolia, Cambodia, and other countries commemorate Buddha Purnima.

Gaya and Kushinagar (UP), Sikkim, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, and other parts of India commemorate the day with excitement and zeal.



People commemorate the occasion by hosting rituals and parties, or by meditating to incorporate Gautam Buddha's actual principles into their life. The best wishes messages listed below can be sent to loved ones by SMS, WhatsApp, or other social media platforms.

Buddha Purnima 2023 Wishes and messages -May the guidance of Buddha fill our life with joy and hope to pass the difficult time and experience joy. Buddha Purnima ki Shubhkamanye! -On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, may your life gets filled with peace, happiness, good health, and joy. -May you get the power to bring positivity in your mind and body to attract whatever you imagine for yourself. Happy Buddha Purnima! -May lord Buddha gives you the power to stay calm and focused during your tough phases and fill you with humility and gratitude during the best days of your life.

-Happy Buddha Purnima! May the year be full of fruitful investments and good rewards. -May you get the strength to discover your inner peace to bring out your true self and get all the happiness in your life.Happy Buddha Purnima! -Happy Buddha Purnima! May your life be filled with peace and tranquillity. -In this world filled with materialistic pleasures, may you get lord Buddha's blessings to cherish true happiness in your life. Happy Buddha Purnima.

- Celebrate the pious occasion of Buddha Purnima by following the words of Lord Buddha for a better tomorrow. Best wishes to Buddha Purnima. -May you the clouds of confusion shed away to let the sunlight of positivity and thoughtfulness enlighten your life. Warm wishes on Buddha Jayanti. -Wishing you a very Happy Buddha Jayanti. May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of peace and harmony. -Om Mani Padme Hum May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima! -May the teachings of Gautama Buddha lead us on the path of freedom from suffering and pain. Happy Buddha Purnima.

