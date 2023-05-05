Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Buddha Purnima 2023: Practice 7 teachings of Gautam Buddha to improve your lifestyle

    First Published May 5, 2023, 7:15 AM IST

    This Buddha Purnima, let us all embrace 7 teachings of Gautama Buddha to bring peace to every person's mind and soul – By Mahasweta Sarkar

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images, Pexels

    Gautam Buddha’s teachings ring true even now. It is essential core for every human to follow his teachings and live a happier life. Here are 7 teachings of Gautam Buddha to improve your life.

    article_image2

    Image: Pexels

    1. You are responsible for your happiness and misery:

    Happiness does not depend on what you have or who you are. It solely relies on what you think - Buddha. Everything we do impacts our being in this world. Walking the righteous path will bring happiness. However, choosing bad things will call for our misery.

    article_image3

    Image: Pexels

    2. Before doing something, consider your intentions:

    Defining the importance of karma in our lives, Buddha said, "Karma is impersonal, natural lava that operates strictly in accordance with our action." If our intention towards something is good, the outcome will be in our favor. Wrong intentions do always give bad results.

    article_image4

    Image: Pexels

    3. Use kind words:

    What you say, how you say it, impacts others. According to Gautam Buddha's teachings, "A man is not called wise because he talks and talks again; but if he is peaceful, loving, and fearless, then he is in truth called wise." So, use your words with care.

    article_image5

    Image: Pexels

    4. Do not let the society guide you:

    Neither anyone else has the right to judge you, nor do you have the right to judge someone else. If you are a part of hurtful and abusive gossip, it may one day be back to you. Be yourself.

    article_image6

    Image: Pexels

    5. Pursue the profession that makes you happy:

    Doing something you love will bring joy and keep your heart content and peaceful. Life should not be about filling your bank account it should be about filling your heart.

    article_image7

    Image: Pexels

    6. Give up on expectations:

    Many times we put our expectations on our close ones. If they cannot deliver on them, we are hurt. By putting expectations on others, they do not hurt us, but we hurt ourselves. Never blame anyone else for your condition and take responsibility for your own situation.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty Images

    7. Live in the present:

    We control our own emotions. If we live in the past it will only sadden us, and worrying too much about the future will make us anxious. Buddha said, “The past is already gone. The future is not yet here. There’s only one moment for you to live."

