Buddha Purnima 2023: Practice 7 teachings of Gautam Buddha to improve your lifestyle

This Buddha Purnima, let us all embrace 7 teachings of Gautama Buddha to bring peace to every person's mind and soul – By Mahasweta Sarkar

Gautam Buddha’s teachings ring true even now. It is essential core for every human to follow his teachings and live a happier life. Here are 7 teachings of Gautam Buddha to improve your life.

1. You are responsible for your happiness and misery: Happiness does not depend on what you have or who you are. It solely relies on what you think - Buddha. Everything we do impacts our being in this world. Walking the righteous path will bring happiness. However, choosing bad things will call for our misery.

2. Before doing something, consider your intentions: Defining the importance of karma in our lives, Buddha said, "Karma is impersonal, natural lava that operates strictly in accordance with our action." If our intention towards something is good, the outcome will be in our favor. Wrong intentions do always give bad results.

3. Use kind words: What you say, how you say it, impacts others. According to Gautam Buddha's teachings, "A man is not called wise because he talks and talks again; but if he is peaceful, loving, and fearless, then he is in truth called wise." So, use your words with care.

4. Do not let the society guide you: Neither anyone else has the right to judge you, nor do you have the right to judge someone else. If you are a part of hurtful and abusive gossip, it may one day be back to you. Be yourself.

5. Pursue the profession that makes you happy: Doing something you love will bring joy and keep your heart content and peaceful. Life should not be about filling your bank account it should be about filling your heart.

6. Give up on expectations: Many times we put our expectations on our close ones. If they cannot deliver on them, we are hurt. By putting expectations on others, they do not hurt us, but we hurt ourselves. Never blame anyone else for your condition and take responsibility for your own situation.

