7 haircare tips you should follow

How you wash your hair and what type of products you use on them can go a long way in maintaining smooth, shiny hair. Here are some simple tips you can follow to maintain them.

Image: Getty Images

Using styling products, heating tools and chemical treatments, among other factors regularly, can result in damage to your hair. But you already know that, don't you? Thankfully, you have come across the right article. We know you are already worried because of your hair's deteriorated condition. Although reviving damaged hair can be daunting, it isn't impossible. You can follow these hair care tips for immaculately flawless hair. Also Read: Don't like the Gym? Here are fantastic ways to shed weight by sitting at home

Image: Getty Images

Start pre-conditioning your hair before you wash them. You should oil your hair for at least an hour before getting in the shower.

Just like heating tools, hot water can be harmful to your hair. It can dehydrate your hair and increase split ends. To get back your hair's moisture, wash them with lukewarm or cold water.

Image: Getty Images

Refrain from washing your hair regularly. Doing so, your hair might lose natural oil and can increase hair fall and breakage.

Blow drying your hair can also harm your hair as the other heat styling tools. And so, you should either apply a leave-in conditioner and let your hair air-dry or partially dry your hair with the blow dryer. Also Read: Know how is obesity linked with male fertility? Here are some tips to reduce your BMI

Image: Getty Images