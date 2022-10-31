Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 haircare tips you should follow

    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 6:40 PM IST

    How you wash your hair and what type of products you use on them can go a long way in maintaining smooth, shiny hair. Here are some simple tips you can follow to maintain them.

    Using styling products, heating tools and chemical treatments, among other factors regularly, can result in damage to your hair. But you already know that, don't you? Thankfully, you have come across the right article. We know you are already worried because of your hair's deteriorated condition. Although reviving damaged hair can be daunting, it isn't impossible. You can follow these hair care tips for immaculately flawless hair. 

    • Start pre-conditioning your hair before you wash them. You should oil your hair for at least an hour before getting in the shower.
    • Just like heating tools, hot water can be harmful to your hair. It can dehydrate your hair and increase split ends. To get back your hair's moisture, wash them with lukewarm or cold water.

    • Refrain from washing your hair regularly. Doing so, your hair might lose natural oil and can increase hair fall and breakage.
    • Blow drying your hair can also harm your hair as the other heat styling tools. And so, you should either apply a leave-in conditioner and let your hair air-dry or partially dry your hair with the blow dryer.

    • If it is an emergency and you must style your hair, apply a heat protecter before straightening or curling it.
    • Dust and grime tend to stick to the hair when they're wet or oily. This is why you should not step out after applying oil to your hair or taking a head bath.
    • Tie your hair while stepping out. Doing otherwise can make your hair prone to damage and dryness.
