Indoor Greens: 5 Lucky Picks to Instantly Elevate Your Space!
Which is the best plant to purify your home's air? Does the Money Plant really bring good luck? Can you keep air-purifying plants in the bedroom? How do you take care of a Peace Lily? We answer all your questions.
These 5 plants boost your home's good luck
Vastu Shastra mentions several plants that not only make your home beautiful but also act as good luck charms. Some of these plants even work like air purifiers, cleaning the air inside your house. These special plants help improve the air quality and make the atmosphere feel fresh. Read on to know about 5 such special plants.
Areca Palm removes negative energy
Money Plant increases happiness and prosperity
The Money Plant is one of the most common household plants in India. People believe it increases happiness and prosperity. It also helps reduce harmful elements in the air. Its presence brings a feeling of freshness, and its lush green vines make the house look very attractive.
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Peace Lily enhances the beauty of the house
Snake Plant releases oxygen at night
The trend of keeping Snake Plants at home is spreading very fast. It is counted among the best air-purifying plants. Its special feature is that it releases oxygen even at night. It requires very little maintenance and is considered a great choice for the bedroom. It also adds to the beauty of the house.
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Spider Plant also provides pure air
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