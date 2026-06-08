Gardening Tips: 5 Tough Indoor Plants That Thrive Despite Dust, Heat And Pollution
Struggling to keep houseplants alive in dusty cities? These five hardy indoor plants tolerate heat, pollution, and neglect while adding greenery, improving air quality, and requiring minimal maintenance year-round.
Snake Plant: The Ultimate Survivor
The Snake Plant thrives in dusty corners, low light, and irregular watering schedules. Its upright leaves add a modern touch while helping freshen indoor spaces.
ZZ Plant: Low-Maintenance Beauty
The ZZ Plant handles heat, dry air, and occasional neglect with ease. Its glossy green foliage stays attractive even in challenging indoor conditions.
Areca Palm: A Natural Air Refresher
The Areca Palm brings a tropical feel indoors while adapting well to urban environments. Its feathery fronds can brighten rooms and create a refreshing atmosphere.
Spider Plant: Tough Yet Elegant
Spider Plants grow well despite fluctuating temperatures and dusty surroundings. Their arching leaves and baby plantlets make them both decorative and easy to propagate.
Pothos: The Fast-Growing Green Companion
Pothos is known for thriving in a variety of indoor settings with little attention. Its trailing vines add lush greenery while tolerating pollution and inconsistent care.
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