Jamai Sasthi 2026: How Much Will It Cost? Your Complete Guide To Market Prices, Menus
This guide gives you all the details for Jamai Sasthi 2026. We've covered the expected market prices for fish, meat, fruits, and sweets, helping you plan your budget and preparations.
The Day of Jamai Sasthi
Jamai Sasthi 2026 is on Saturday, June 20. The Shashthi tithi starts at 10:16 PM on June 19 and ends at 8:57 PM on June 20. Before you start shopping for the festival, take a quick look at the market prices for 2026. Prices for everything, from fish to fruits and vegetables, are on the rise.
A Bengali feast of fish
A Bengali festival feels incomplete without Ilish. This year, Ilish prices are sky-high! Fresh Ilish is selling for ₹1200–₹1500 per kg in the market. Smaller sizes are available for ₹800 per kg. You'll have to spend quite a bit to serve Ilish to your son-in-law. Other fish are also a bit pricey.
Check out other fish prices:
- Pomfret: Sells for about ₹600 – ₹900 per kg, depending on size and type.
- Topse: Usually available for ₹300 – ₹450 per kg.
- Parshe: Costs between ₹400 – ₹600 per kg, based on size.
- Rohu: Large Rohu starts from ₹250.
Today's Fruit Market Rates (Kolkata)
Jamai Sasthi means a trip to the fruit market is a must. From mangoes to jackfruit, everything is needed for the son-in-law's grand feast.
Here's a quick look at the prices:
Mango — ₹70/kg | Jackfruit — ₹170/kg | Pineapple — ₹90/kg | Papaya — ₹90/kg | Watermelon — ₹25/kg | Apple — ₹220/kg | Pomegranate — ₹130/kg | Banana — ₹65/kg
Today's Vegetable Market Rates (Kolkata):
Now, let's head to the vegetable market.
Potato — ₹32–₹41/kg | Onion — ₹28–₹35/kg | Tomato — ₹36–₹45/kg | Green Chilli — ₹67–₹84/kg | Capsicum — ₹53–₹66/kg | Bitter Gourd — ₹42–₹53/kg | Bottle Gourd — ₹42–₹53/kg
Price of Mutton
Mutton, along with prawns, pomfret, and bhetki, is also expensive. But parents-in-law don't compromise when it comes to pampering their son-in-law.
- Regular Mutton: Around ₹600 - ₹700 per kg.
- Young Goat Meat: Around ₹750 - ₹850 per kg.
- Boneless: Around ₹900 - ₹1,000 per kg.
- Keema / Liver: Around ₹400 - ₹500 per kg.
Price of Chicken
- Cut Chicken (with skin): Around ₹210 - ₹235 per kg.
- Cut Chicken (Skinless): Around ₹240 - ₹260 per kg.
- Boneless Chicken: Around ₹280 - ₹320 per kg.
- Chicken Keema: Around ₹320 - ₹380 per kg.
- Desi Chicken: Around ₹380 - ₹450 per kg.
Jamai Sasthi in a Restaurant
Restaurants are also offering special Jamai Sasthi menus. You can find thalis with Mishti Doi, Malai Chomchom, and Aam Sandesh. The old saying 'felo kodi makho tel' applies here—the more you're willing to spend, the grander the spread the restaurant will arrange for you.
At the Sweet Shop
Sweet shops are selling special Jamai Sasthi themed sweets. You can now find special thalis with sweets flavoured like mango, litchi, jackfruit, and apple. Make sure to place your order in advance. Prices will vary from one shop to another.
One of the Thirteen Festivals
Jamai Sasthi is celebrated on the Shukla Shashthi tithi of the Jyeshtha month. It is one of Bengal's ancient 'Tero Parbon' or thirteen festivals. On this day, mothers-in-law worship Goddess Shashthi and then treat their son-in-law and married daughter to a grand meal.
Save the Jamai Sasthi Market Price List
Here's everything you need in one place: the market rates for Jamai Sasthi 2026, restaurant menus, and all the festival details. Save this price list before you go shopping!
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