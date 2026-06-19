Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly never drinks cold beverages without a straw, a practice that aligns with several health benefits. This habit can contribute to better dental hygiene, reduce tooth sensitivity, and protect enamel from acidic and sugary drinks. Her preference underscores a broader shift towards health-conscious living.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her disciplined approach to health and fitness, a commitment that reportedly extends to her habit of never consuming a cold beverage without a straw. This seemingly simple practice, observed by many, highlights several potential health benefits that individuals, including fans, might consider adopting.

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The observation of Samantha's consistent use of a straw for cold drinks has garnered attention, reflecting a broader public interest in health-conscious choices. While the specific personal reasons behind her practice are not extensively detailed, the benefits of using a straw for cold beverages are widely discussed in health and dental circles.

Dental Health Advantages of Using a Straw

One of the primary reasons people are encouraged to use straws, particularly for cold, sugary, or acidic beverages, is for dental protection. Drinking through a straw can significantly reduce the contact of these liquids with the teeth, which in turn helps to protect tooth enamel from erosion caused by acids and sugars. This minimises the risk of cavities and tooth decay, as less exposure to sugar means less fuel for cavity-causing bacteria. For instance, acidic drinks like citrus juices and sodas, and sugary sports drinks, are known to break down enamel, a process that can be mitigated by using a straw to direct the liquid past the front teeth.

Say No To Teeth Staining

Moreover, straws offer a solution for individuals with sensitive teeth. Cold beverages can often cause discomfort or pain for those with sensitivity. A straw can help alleviate this by directing the liquid past the sensitive areas of the teeth, making it easier and more comfortable to enjoy cold drinks. Drinking dark-coloured beverages like coffee or tea through a straw can also help prevent staining, keeping teeth whiter and brighter.

Beyond Dental Care: Hygiene and Ease

For some individuals, such as the elderly or those with certain disabilities, straws can also facilitate easier and safer drinking, reducing the risk of spills and aiding in the swallowing process. Samantha's overall health journey, marked by a conscious pivot towards a healthier lifestyle and a move away from endorsing unhealthy food and beverage brands, underscores a holistic approach to well-being that aligns with such mindful habits.

On The Work Front

Samantha's latest action-comedy and family drama Maa Inti Bangaaram released in worldwide cinemas on June 19, 2026.