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Elevate Your Home Decor with 6 Elegant Indoor Plants

These days, everyone from middle-class families to Gen Z wants a beautiful home without spending a bomb. Indoor plants are the easiest and trendiest way to do this. Tall plants, especially, give a luxury feel and make your ceiling look higher. If you live in a flat, we've got a list of 6 tall indoor plants that are easy to grow and are the best option for decorating your space.