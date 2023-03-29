Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    3 hydrating face serums that are apt additions to skincare regime this summer

    Serums are lightweight and fast-absorbing, which makes them apt and perfect for hot and humid weather.

    Image: Freepik

    Summer is here. It is time to upgrade your skincare routine to tackle harsh weather conditions. With the sun blazing down and humidity levels soaring high. It is mandatory to have the right products in your kitty to keep your skin healthy and glowing. 

    One of the must-haves in your summer skincare routine is a serum. Serums are lightweight and fast-absorbing, perfect for hot and humid weather. Here are three hydrating face serums that are apt additions to your daily skincare regime in summer.

    Image: Freepik

    1. Niacinamide face serum:

    First on the list is the niacinamide face serum, which is perfect for those who struggle with acne marks and blemishes. Niacinamide is a water-soluble form of Vitamin B3 that clears blemishes and visibly brightens skin. It also regulates sebum production, which can help prevent breakouts. This serum is a must-have for anyone who wants clear and smooth skin this summer.

    Image: Freepik

    2. Vitamin C serum:

    The vitamin C face serum is perfect for having a glowing complexion this summer. Vitamin C serum, applied on the skin, is proven to act on hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and oxidative damage like wrinkles. It gives a boost to the natural glow of your skin. To achieve a glowing and healthy appearance, consider searching for a face serum that contains 15% vitamin C.

    Image: Freepik

    3. Hyaluronic acid serum:

    Last but not least is the hyaluronic acid serum, a game-changer for anyone who wants instant hydration and plump, bouncy skin. Hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant, a substance that helps in moisture retention, that can hold up to 1000 times its weight in water, which means it can help keep your skin hydrated and plump throughout the day.

