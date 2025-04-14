Rishabh Pant: LSG skipper’s top 5 knocks vs CSK in IPL

Sports
Rishabh Pant has a good record against Chennai Super Kings, having aggregated 375 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 46.87 in 11 matches.
Rishabh Pant has performed well against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Let’s take a look at his top 5 knocks against the five-time IPL champions.
Rishabh Pant played a valiant innings of 79 off 45 balls in Delhi Daredevils’ 212-run chase, but the team fell just 14 runs short of the target.
Ex-Delhi Capitals skipper played an unbeaten knock of 51 off 35 balls to help the side post a total of 172/5, but CSK chased down a 173-run target in 19.4 overs.
Rishabh Pant played a captain knock of 51 off 32 balls to guide DC to a total of 191/5 in 20 overs. The total was successfully defended by the bowlers, restricting CSK to 171/6.
Rishabh Pant played a valuable innings of 38 off 25 balls to help DC post a total 147/9 in Qualifier 2, but his effort went in vain as CSK chased down 148-run target in 19 overs.
Rishabh Pant scored 38 off 26 balls in the IPL 2018 match against CSK, helping the side to post a total of 162/5, which was successfully defended by restricting CSK to 128/6.
