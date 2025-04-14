Lifestyle

Sleeveless Blouse Design: Patience will reward on the first night!

Sleeveless Blouse Design

To make the wedding night colorful, you can try these blouse designs on a sleeveless pattern that will not leave any stone unturned to give a hot look with lehenga-saree. 

Fancy Sleeveless Blouse

This body-fitted blouse in butterfly pattern will give a bold look with satin and chiffon saree. Such blouses can be bought ready-made. 

Deep Neck Sleeveless Blouse

Bralette Sleeveless Blouse

Disha Patani's bralette blouse with white saree is giving a very bold look. Carry it for a glamorous avatar apart from minimal. 

Sleeveless Golden Blouse

Bhumi Pednekar has chosen a sleeveless golden blouse on sweetheart neckline with Gota-Patti lehenga. You can wear it with every kind of outfit, contrast, same, and look stunning. 

V Neck Sleeveless Blouse

If you don't want too much fuss on the first night, then creating a vintage look, you can wear such a V neck blouse with thread embroidery with a plain saree.

Thread Embroidery Sleeveless Blouse

Black color will look even more special on the first night. If you want, you can buy such a padded blouse on thread embroidery. It will enhance the beauty of the saree.

