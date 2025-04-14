Lifestyle
To make the wedding night colorful, you can try these blouse designs on a sleeveless pattern that will not leave any stone unturned to give a hot look with lehenga-saree.
This body-fitted blouse in butterfly pattern will give a bold look with satin and chiffon saree. Such blouses can be bought ready-made.
This butterfly-pattern, body-fitted blouse adds a bold edge to satin or chiffon sarees. Go for minimal jewelry to let the blouse shine. Ready-made options are easily available.
Disha Patani's bralette blouse with white saree is giving a very bold look. Carry it for a glamorous avatar apart from minimal.
Bhumi Pednekar has chosen a sleeveless golden blouse on sweetheart neckline with Gota-Patti lehenga. You can wear it with every kind of outfit, contrast, same, and look stunning.
If you don't want too much fuss on the first night, then creating a vintage look, you can wear such a V neck blouse with thread embroidery with a plain saree.
Black color will look even more special on the first night. If you want, you can buy such a padded blouse on thread embroidery. It will enhance the beauty of the saree.
