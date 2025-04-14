Bihu 2025: 10 Heartwarming wishes, quotes and messages to share with loved ones

Read Full Article

As the vibrant festival of Bihu 2025 arrives, it's time to celebrate the rich culture, joy, and traditions of Assam. Bihu marks a time of renewal, gratitude, and togetherness. Whether you’re near or far, let your loved ones know you're thinking of them with these heartfelt wishes and quotes. Here are 10 perfect messages to light up your WhatsApp, Facebook, or Instagram this Bihu!

10 Bihu 2025 Wishes, Quotes & Messages

"May the rhythms of the dhol and the warmth of the fire bring happiness and prosperity to your life. Happy Bihu 2025!"

"Let this Bihu fill your heart with joy, your home with love, and your life with endless success. Bohag Bihu greetings to you and your family!"

"Wishing you a harvest of happiness and a celebration full of dance, laughter, and love. Happy Rongali Bihu!"

"May this Bihu bring new hopes, new dreams, and new beginnings. Let’s celebrate the colors of life. Happy Bihu!"

"Sending warm wishes on Bihu 2025! May your days ahead be as bright as the Bihu flame."

"Celebrate this beautiful season with songs, dance, and togetherness. Wishing you a blessed and joyful Bihu!"

"On this Bihu, may your heart be as light as the kopou phool and your life as rich as a bountiful harvest."

"As the fields turn golden, may your life be filled with endless blessings. Happy Bihu!"

"May this Rongali Bihu mark a new chapter of happiness and success in your life. Bohag Bihu greetings to you and your family!"

"Time to sing, dance, and rejoice! Celebrate the spirit of Bihu with love and positivity. Happy Bihu 2025!"

Whether you're celebrating with traditional feasts, Bihu songs, or virtual get-togethers, these wishes will surely spread cheer among your friends and family. Copy, paste, and share them to keep the spirit of Bihu alive wherever you are.

